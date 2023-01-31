See You Next Tuesday Premiere New Single & Music Video “Day In The Life Of A Fool”
Returning grind/deathcore band See You Next Tuesday‘s premiere their new track and music video “Day In The Life Of A Fool”. The single is off their approaching new album “Distractions“ - their first new outing since 2008 - due out on February 17th. Check out now "Day In The Life Of A Fool" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
