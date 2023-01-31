"some music was meant to stay underground..."

See You Next Tuesday Premiere New Single & Music Video “Day In The Life Of A Fool”

posted Jan 31, 2023 at 2:12 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Returning grind/deathcore band See You Next Tuesday‘s premiere their new track and music video “Day In The Life Of A Fool”. The single is off their approaching new album “Distractions“ - their first new outing since 2008 - due out on February 17th. Check out now "Day In The Life Of A Fool" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

