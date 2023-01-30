Fires In The Distance Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Harbingers" From Upcoming New Album "Air Not Meant for Us"
Connecticut-based melodic death metal quartet Fires In The Distance premiere a new single named "Harbingers", off their forthcoming new album "Air Not Meant for Us", due out on April 28. The track features an orchestral collaboration with Randy Slaugh (Devin Townsend, Tesseract, Periphery) and you can check it out streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
The new record marks the first outfing with new drummer Jordan Rippe, and features Burial In The Sky guitarist James Tomedi on instrumental track "Adrift, Beneath the Listless Waves".
