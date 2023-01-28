Enterprise Earth Premiere New Single & Music Video “The World Without Us”

Spokane, WA-based deathcore quartet Enterprise Earth premiere their new music video for the band's latest single named “The World Without Us“, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

Says guitarist Gabe Mangold :

“‘The World Without Us‘ is intended to follow directly after the ending of ‘Death Magick.’ There’s also an obvious juxtaposition between the two songs, which is also intended. When it comes to our music, we have always enjoyed being a multidimensional band and don’t like to limit ourselves to one sound.

With ‘The World Without Us‘ being more melodic, uplifting yet energetic, and progressive compared to the sheer intensity and aggression found in ‘Death Magick,’ we feel that together these two songs capture a broad range of what we offer musically. Enjoy!”

Enterprise Earth are presently in the midst of their European/UK tour with Shadow Of Intent, AngelMaker and To The Grave. Remaining dates are as follows:

01/28 Johanneshov, SWE – High 5ive Winter Fest

01/29 Copenhagen, DEN – Hotel Cecil

01/30 Berlin, GER – Hole44

01/31 Nuremberg, GER – Z-Bau

02/01 Karlsruhe, GER – Die Stadtmitte