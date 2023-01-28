Viscera Premiere New Single & Music Video “Rats With Wings”

UK-based deathcore band Viscera will release their new album “Carcinogenesis” on March 03rd through Unique Leader Records. Today they premiere a first single from it named “Rats With Wings" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.





Explains frontman Jamie Graham:

“‘Carcinogenesis‘ has been a long time coming! There’s been a ton of changes since the release of [debut album] ‘Obsidian‘ in terms of both the band’s plans and how we’ve approached writing. Musically we’ve tried a few new things in terms of tempos and key.

We’ve had Charlie Michael join on guitar who has brought a few new additions to the Viscera sound on this record. He’s a massive shredder so there’s some insane lead guitar between him and Adam.

We’ve gone a little more over the top with use of melody and atmosphere. There was also a decision to bring it as heavy as we could on a couple of songs to balance that dynamic out. ‘Demon Queen’ is almost completely clean singing!”

He adds :

“Lyrically/thematically, this album continues on from Obsidian with Delilah’s soul reaping cover. This time the energy she has gathered feeds her tyrannical partner, who in turn uses the newly absorbed life force to corrupt all around him. Metaphorically it’s a statement of how humanity tends to feed of others only then to tear itself apart.”

“This one was the first song we wrote for the record. The title refers to a term used for disease-spreading birds – just like people using power to corrupt others. We wanted a rapid-fire song to introduce the album as it sets the pace for the rest. There’s a nice mix of speed, heaviness and melody.”

The spring will find Viscera touring North America alongside Vulvodynia,To The Grave, Osiah and Bound In Fear, stopping at the below cities:

03/02 Boston, MA – Sonia

03/03 Montreal, QC – Foufounes Electriques

03/04 Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace

03/05 Cleveland, OH – The Foundry

03/06 Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary

03/07 Chicago, IL – Reggies

03/08 Minneapolis, MN – Studio B @ Skyway Theatre

03/10 Denver, CO – Oriental Theater

03/13 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

03/14 Vancouver, BC – Biltmore Cabaret

03/15 Portland, OR – Dante’s

03/18 North Hollywood, CA – Knitting Factory Noho

03/19 Anaheim, CA – Constellation Room

03/20 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

03/21 Phoenix, AZ – The Underground

03/23 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live

03/24 San Antonio, TX – The Rock Box

03/25 Houston, TX – The Studio at Warehouse Live

03/27 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum

03/28 West Palm Beach, FL – Respectable Street

03/29 Orlando, FL – The Haven

03/30 Atlanta, GA – Bogg Social & Supply

03/31 Nashville, TN – The End

04/01 Jacksonville, NC – Hooligans

04/03 Greensboro, NC – Hangar 1819

04/04 Richmond, VA – Canal Club

04/05 Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery

04/06 New York, NY – Gramercy Theater

04/07 Harrisburg, PA – Stage On Herr

04/08 Philadelphia, PA – Warehouse on Watts