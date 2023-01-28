Viscera Premiere New Single & Music Video “Rats With Wings”
UK-based deathcore band Viscera will release their new album “Carcinogenesis” on March 03rd through Unique Leader Records. Today they premiere a first single from it named “Rats With Wings" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
Explains frontman Jamie Graham:
“‘Carcinogenesis‘ has been a long time coming! There’s been a ton of changes since the release of [debut album] ‘Obsidian‘ in terms of both the band’s plans and how we’ve approached writing. Musically we’ve tried a few new things in terms of tempos and key.
We’ve had Charlie Michael join on guitar who has brought a few new additions to the Viscera sound on this record. He’s a massive shredder so there’s some insane lead guitar between him and Adam.
We’ve gone a little more over the top with use of melody and atmosphere. There was also a decision to bring it as heavy as we could on a couple of songs to balance that dynamic out. ‘Demon Queen’ is almost completely clean singing!”
He adds :
“Lyrically/thematically, this album continues on from Obsidian with Delilah’s soul reaping cover. This time the energy she has gathered feeds her tyrannical partner, who in turn uses the newly absorbed life force to corrupt all around him. Metaphorically it’s a statement of how humanity tends to feed of others only then to tear itself apart.”
“This one was the first song we wrote for the record. The title refers to a term used for disease-spreading birds – just like people using power to corrupt others. We wanted a rapid-fire song to introduce the album as it sets the pace for the rest. There’s a nice mix of speed, heaviness and melody.”
The spring will find Viscera touring North America alongside Vulvodynia,To The Grave, Osiah and Bound In Fear, stopping at the below cities:
03/02 Boston, MA – Sonia
03/03 Montreal, QC – Foufounes Electriques
03/04 Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace
03/05 Cleveland, OH – The Foundry
03/06 Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary
03/07 Chicago, IL – Reggies
03/08 Minneapolis, MN – Studio B @ Skyway Theatre
03/10 Denver, CO – Oriental Theater
03/13 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
03/14 Vancouver, BC – Biltmore Cabaret
03/15 Portland, OR – Dante’s
03/18 North Hollywood, CA – Knitting Factory Noho
03/19 Anaheim, CA – Constellation Room
03/20 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick
03/21 Phoenix, AZ – The Underground
03/23 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live
03/24 San Antonio, TX – The Rock Box
03/25 Houston, TX – The Studio at Warehouse Live
03/27 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum
03/28 West Palm Beach, FL – Respectable Street
03/29 Orlando, FL – The Haven
03/30 Atlanta, GA – Bogg Social & Supply
03/31 Nashville, TN – The End
04/01 Jacksonville, NC – Hooligans
04/03 Greensboro, NC – Hangar 1819
04/04 Richmond, VA – Canal Club
04/05 Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery
04/06 New York, NY – Gramercy Theater
04/07 Harrisburg, PA – Stage On Herr
04/08 Philadelphia, PA – Warehouse on Watts
