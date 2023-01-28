Enforced Premiere New Single “Ultra-Violence” From New Album “War Remains”

Richmond, VA-based thrash metal quintet Enforced will release their third studio full-length “War Remains” on April 28th via Century Media. Today they premiere a first track named “Ultra-Violence” from that effort, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.



Tells frontman Knox Colby:

“‘War Remains‘ is a scathing perception of the modern crumbling world. Humanity seems imprisoned by its violent and chaotic nature; boiling over and doubling down on its own ignorance. The album contemplates and reflects upon the blight with cyclical themes rotating through the songs. It’s a hammer hitting a raw nerve.”

He adds:

“We didn’t overthink anything. It’s all very straight forward, no bells and whistles production-wise. It’s almost ten minutes shorter than our last record and packs ten times more of a punch.”

Adds guitarist Will Wagstaff:

“This record [‘War Remains” is furious. If you aren’t in the mood to circle pit, head bang, disrupt the neighbors, etc. don’t put this thing on. From the second the needle touches the record, you are in for about 32 minutes of a non-stop, no frills, indiscriminate ass kicking. Toss out the samples, ambiance, and nonsense. All we need are JCM800s and some V30s to deliver inexorable riffage.”