Allt Premiere New Single & Music Video “Emanate”

Swedish progressive metalcore outfit Allt premiere their new standalone single and sci-fi inspired music video “Emanate“. Check out now "Emanate" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

Comment the band:

“‘Emanate‘ explores the theme of existentialism and the role of computers, algorithms and information in modern-day society. With all the information we could ever wish for readily available at our fingertips, keeping track of the natural world becomes increasingly difficult. When even a slight misstep in the virtual realm can incur the wrath of the hive mind, we are constantly reminded to stay in our lanes, consume and be docile. Stray, and you may face erasure. The video, art and lyrics concept is heavily inspired by modern-day sci-fi classics like Blade Runner, Ex Machina & The Matrix.”