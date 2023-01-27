Overkill To Release New Album "Scorched" In April; Releases New Single "The Surgeon"
For over 4 decades, Overkill have been trailblazers in producing some of the most signature moments in the world of metal. On April 14th, the New Jersey thrash legends will bludgeon your ears with their twentieth studio album, entitled "Scorched" via Nuclear Blast Records.
Today, the band offers fans the first taste of the album with single, 'The Surgeon'. Listeners will enjoy a crash course in Overkill featuring blistering vocals, surgically shreddy riffs, galloping drums, and the dirty low-end bass that fans come out of the gutter for. Enjoy the classic sound that has made you love the NJ thrash outfit for 40+ years via the visualizer for "The Surgeon" below.
Overkill's Bobby Blitz comments:
"Man, it seems like for F-in ever since we chatted!!!! Ha! I tell you what, this is the longest ever between Overkill releases, Feb '19 to April '23.
"For me, it became my 'peterpandemic' go-to. I wrote my part, tore it down, then again and again. I found myself still changing parts while Colin was mixing! It became the normal in a very abnormal time, sanity amongst the insanity. Somewhere in 'Scorched' that is all reflected, a common thread, it is the place I went to get what I needed, maybe what "we" needed. It's different, that's for sure, an old-school approach/mix in a modern world... was it worth the wait? You tell me... see ya on the road! Horns up!"
"Scorched" offered a new recording environment as all members were able to record on their own. The mixing of the record was handled by Colin Richardson and his assistant engineer Chris Clancy. Johnny Rodd helped with producing vocals, and finally, Maor Appelbaum took over mastering and adding finishing touches. The band returned to artist Travis Smith to create the album cover art.
Tracklisting:
1. Scorched
2. Goin' Home
3. The Surgeon
4. Twist OF The Wick
5. Wicked Place
6. Won't Be Comin Back
7. Fever
8. Harder They Fall
9. Know Her Name
10. Bag O' Bones
