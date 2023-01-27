Nervosa Splits With Vocalist Diva Satanica; New Album Recording To Start Soon

Band Photo: Nervosa (?)

Brazilian thrash metal outfit Nervosa has announced that they have parted company with vocalist Diva Satanica (also of Bloodhunter.) A statement from the band reads as follows:

"Since September 2022 Nervosa was informed that Diva would leave the band, and since then she has carried out all activities with great professionalism and respect. The reason for her departure is because she chooses to invest more time in other projects and in her band. Since her decision, we entered into an agreement to comply with the Latin America tour and announce her departure later so that we could plan everything calmly and in time.

"We understand and support her decision. It's not easy for either party, but life is made of choices and decisions. So don't judge too harshly, because it's a very painful moment for both parties.

"All our respect to Diva, thank you for all her dedication and contribution. We wish you good luck on your new journey. Nervosa has been working with a vocalist for the last 2 months, and is also working with a new drummer.

"The recordings for the new album start this week, so stay tuned on our social networks because we're going to post some spoilers.

"Thanks to all the fans for their love and support.

"Nervosa will never die."

Diva Satanica has become the second member of the "Perpetual Chaos" album lineup to leave the band, following the departure of drummer Eleni Nota, whose replacement, Nanu Villalba, has also parted ways with the band since her recruitment.