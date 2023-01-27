Tribulation Premiere New Single & Music Video “Axis Mundi” From Upcoming EP “Hamartia”

Occult Swedish black metal outfit Tribulation will release their new EP “Hamartia“ via Century Media on April 07th. Today the band premiere “Axis Mundi” the second advance track and new music video directed by Johan Bååth & Astrid Bergdahl.

Check out now "Axis Mundi" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

Tells guitarist Adam Zaars:

“‘Axis Mundi‘ sees Tribulation entering The Machine Age through the lens of dystopian fiction in a journey to the centre of the world, and beyond. Being the first composition by Joseph Tholl (guitars), it offers the listener and the viewer a new set of flavours and hues to the palate, and from the palette that constitutes the egregore that is Tribulation. A new year calls for a fresh start, so please consider making this a part of the soundtrack to yours.”

“Hamartia” track listing:

01 – “Hamartia”

02 – “Axis Mundi”

03 – “Hemoclysm”

04 – “Vengeance (The Pact)” (Blue Öyster Cult cover)

Adds Zaars:

“The plan going forward is that Joseph [Tholl, guitars] and I will split the writing duties, just as me and Jonathan [Hultén, ex-guitarist] did before. The other difference this time is that we did work a bit closer with each other on these songs. On the last couple of albums, we’ve basically written our material separately.

This time, even though Joseph wrote ‘Axis Mundi‘ and I wrote the other two songs, I still went to Stockholm every other weekend for the entire Spring leading up to the recording, and we sat together and tried different things out. We’ve worked closer this time than we’ve done at least since ‘The Children of The Night‘. Comparing it to the last album, I’d say the new songs are a bit more cynical, harsher in a way.”

“Fairly soon, I hope we can record something – an album before anything else. In some ways, I’ve already started writing, but I don’t have a complete song to show anyone yet. I’ve got a lot of material, so we just need time to piece it all together…

We did a tour with Watain, Abbath and Bölzer last year and that was great, and this year we’re going to focus on festivals…and writing new material!”