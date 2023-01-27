The Convalescence Premiere New Single & Claymation Music Video “No Survivors” - Carnifex’s Scott Ian Lewis Guests

Band Photo: Casket Robbery (?)

Symphonic deathcore band The Convalescence premiere their new claymation music video “No Survivors“, featuring a guest spot by Carnifex frontman Scott Ian Lewis. A new studio full-length from The Convalescence , is being scheduled for a summer release.







Tells The Convalescence‘s vocalist Keith Wampler:

“The single is one of the hardest-hitting songs we’ve ever released. The lyrics and video were inspired by the Alien films, and having Scott doing some nasty guest vocals really helped give it the brutality we were looking for.

We played it live throughout our recent European Tour and absolutely loved the energy it brings to the stage. We’re looking forward to this one being a part of our live show for many tours to come. This new album is basically like one big horror movie, song by song each one tells a story. Each one is brutal in its own way.”

The band also have the below tour booked with with Casket Robbery and Ignominious opening.

03/10 Jackson, MI – The Music Box

03/11 Toledo, OH – Main Street Bar & Grill

03/12 New Haven, IN – Carl’s Tavern

03/13 Louisville, KY – Mag Bar

03/14 Overland Park, KS – Vivo Live Events

03/15 Tulsa, OK – The Whittier Bar

03/16 Fort Worth, TX – The Rail Club DFW

03/17 San Antonio, TX – Bonds Rock Bar

03/18 Houston, TX – House Of Blues

03/19 New Orleans, LA – Gasa Gasa

03/20 Pensacola, FL – The Handlebar

03/21 Sanford, FL – West End Trading Co.

03/22 Murfreesboro, TN – Crossroads

03/23 Knoxville, TN – Brickyard Bar

03/24 Lakewood, OH – The Foundry

03/25 Chesterfield, MI – Diesel Concert Lounge