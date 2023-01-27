The Convalescence Premiere New Single & Claymation Music Video “No Survivors” - Carnifex’s Scott Ian Lewis Guests
Symphonic deathcore band The Convalescence premiere their new claymation music video “No Survivors“, featuring a guest spot by Carnifex frontman Scott Ian Lewis. A new studio full-length from The Convalescence , is being scheduled for a summer release.
Tells The Convalescence‘s vocalist Keith Wampler:
“The single is one of the hardest-hitting songs we’ve ever released. The lyrics and video were inspired by the Alien films, and having Scott doing some nasty guest vocals really helped give it the brutality we were looking for.
We played it live throughout our recent European Tour and absolutely loved the energy it brings to the stage. We’re looking forward to this one being a part of our live show for many tours to come. This new album is basically like one big horror movie, song by song each one tells a story. Each one is brutal in its own way.”
The band also have the below tour booked with with Casket Robbery and Ignominious opening.
03/10 Jackson, MI – The Music Box
03/11 Toledo, OH – Main Street Bar & Grill
03/12 New Haven, IN – Carl’s Tavern
03/13 Louisville, KY – Mag Bar
03/14 Overland Park, KS – Vivo Live Events
03/15 Tulsa, OK – The Whittier Bar
03/16 Fort Worth, TX – The Rail Club DFW
03/17 San Antonio, TX – Bonds Rock Bar
03/18 Houston, TX – House Of Blues
03/19 New Orleans, LA – Gasa Gasa
03/20 Pensacola, FL – The Handlebar
03/21 Sanford, FL – West End Trading Co.
03/22 Murfreesboro, TN – Crossroads
03/23 Knoxville, TN – Brickyard Bar
03/24 Lakewood, OH – The Foundry
03/25 Chesterfield, MI – Diesel Concert Lounge
