Veiled Premiere New Single & Music Video “Relinquished” - Sign With Seek And Strike

UK metal band Veiled premiere their new single and music video by the name of “Relinquished“, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The track features a guest appearance from Kyle Lamb of She Must Burn. In other news the band have inked a record deal with Seek And Strike ( Upon A Burning Body, Orbit Culture, etc.).

Speaking of the song, Veiled offered:

“Our new track, ‘Relinquished‘. is a story of a man’s descent into madness, being possessed by a renegade demon that he is trying to commune with. We always write visually with our music, so the video follows along with this concept to help build on the atmosphere we create. We feel it’s a great song to introduce us with as it’s just a taste of things to come. It sets the scene of what Veiled is all about, while not giving too much away, as this is just the beginning.”

Regarding their new label home, they added:

“Signing to Seek and Strike is an amazing opportunity and we can’t wait to see what this brings us. Seek and Strike allows us the freedom to create what we want and they have only pushed us to be better. ‘Relinquished‘ is only a taste of what’s to come – our new EP delivers some huge riffs, lots of symphonies, as well as some heavier breakdowns, compared to what you’ve heard from us so far.

This EP is definitely for fans of Chelsea Grin, Thy Art Is Murder and Lorna Shore. If you like our friends in She Must Burn, chances are you’ll enjoy it too. Overall though, we’d say that there’s something here for most fans of heavy music and thanks for your support.”