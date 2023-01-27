Avatar Team Up w/ Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale On New Single “Violence No Matter What”
Band Photo: Avatar (?)
Halestorm singer/guitarist Lzzy Hale, guests on a new single titled “Violence No Matter What”, from Swedish metal band Avatar. February 17th has been scheduled as the release date for Avatar‘s approaching new studio full-length “Dance Devil Dance“. The latest single from it and a lyric video are streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below:
Explains Avatar frontman Johannes Eckerström:
“‘Violence No Matter What‘ is about one thing and one thing only. It’s ok to debate and fight and to think differently. But there is a limit, and the line must be drawn at authority held with violence, a world view that cannot survive without enemies, a promised return to a fabricated former glory.”
Comments Hale:
“‘Violence No Matter What‘ was such an inspiring piece to be a part of! Thank you so much to the boys for giving me the opportunity to express my angst against the horrors of this world through such a brilliant song!”
Avatar will be out on the below U.S. tour with Veil Of Maya and Orbit Culture joining them as support acts:
04/28 Omaha, NE – The Admiral
04/29 Denver, CO – Ogden
04/30 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
05/01 Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House
05/03 San Diego, CA – Observatory
05/04 Los Angeles, CA – Belasco
05/05 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
05/06 Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
05/07 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
05/09 Austin, TX – Emo’s
05/10 Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
05/12 Minneapolis, MN – Skyway Theater
05/13 Green Bay, WI – Epic Events Center
05/14 Moline, IL – The Rust Belt
05/15 Chicago, IL – House of Blues
05/16 Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Theatre
05/18 Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome to Rockville
05/19 St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
05/20 Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theater
05/21 Lexington, KY – Manchester Music Hall
05/23 New York, NY – Webster Hall
05/24 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
05/25 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
05/26 Philadelphia, PA – TLA
05/27 Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival
05/28 Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theater
