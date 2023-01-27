Avatar Team Up w/ Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale On New Single “Violence No Matter What”

Band Photo: Avatar (?)

Halestorm singer/guitarist Lzzy Hale, guests on a new single titled “Violence No Matter What”, from Swedish metal band Avatar. February 17th has been scheduled as the release date for Avatar‘s approaching new studio full-length “Dance Devil Dance“. The latest single from it and a lyric video are streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below:



Explains Avatar frontman Johannes Eckerström:

“‘Violence No Matter What‘ is about one thing and one thing only. It’s ok to debate and fight and to think differently. But there is a limit, and the line must be drawn at authority held with violence, a world view that cannot survive without enemies, a promised return to a fabricated former glory.”

Comments Hale:

“‘Violence No Matter What‘ was such an inspiring piece to be a part of! Thank you so much to the boys for giving me the opportunity to express my angst against the horrors of this world through such a brilliant song!”

Avatar will be out on the below U.S. tour with Veil Of Maya and Orbit Culture joining them as support acts:

04/28 Omaha, NE – The Admiral

04/29 Denver, CO – Ogden

04/30 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

05/01 Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House

05/03 San Diego, CA – Observatory

05/04 Los Angeles, CA – Belasco

05/05 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

05/06 Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

05/07 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

05/09 Austin, TX – Emo’s

05/10 Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

05/12 Minneapolis, MN – Skyway Theater

05/13 Green Bay, WI – Epic Events Center

05/14 Moline, IL – The Rust Belt

05/15 Chicago, IL – House of Blues

05/16 Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Theatre

05/18 Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome to Rockville

05/19 St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

05/20 Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theater

05/21 Lexington, KY – Manchester Music Hall

05/23 New York, NY – Webster Hall

05/24 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

05/25 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

05/26 Philadelphia, PA – TLA

05/27 Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival

05/28 Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theater