Atreyu Debut New Single & Music Video “Drowning”
Band Photo: Atreyu (?)
Melodic metalcore group Atreyu premiere a J.T. Ibanez directed music video for their latest single “Drowning”. You can check out now "Drowning" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
