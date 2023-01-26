Headline News

Terrorizer Drummer Pete Sandoval Announces The End Of The Band

Terrorizer drummer Pete Sandoval, (also of I Am Morbid and formerly Morbid Angel,) has announced that he has decided to call time on the band. This is because his time is currently occupied by his work in I Am Morbid, with fellow Morbid Angel and Terrorizer alumni David Vincent. A message posted on Sandoval's Instagram account reads as follows:

"Important announcement to those who are asking about any news from Terrorizer. Guys, due to the lack of time, my busy schedule with my personal life and I Am Morbid, I have no time to work with Terrorizer anymore which means there will be no Terrorizer material, it's over. With that being said I can tell you that the new I Am Morbid stuff will be AWSOME, WE'LL KILL ASSES. See you in the upcoming I Am Morbid festivals, shows, and such. Thank you so much for your long and endless support."

Terrorizer began in 1987 and would release the landmark grindcore album, "World Downfall" two years later, by which time the band had already broken up due to Sandoval joining Morbid Angel and guitarist Jesse Pintado being recruited by Napalm Death. In the mid 2000s, Pintado resurrected the band, but sadly passed away five days after the release of their sophomore album, "Darker Days Ahead" in 2006.

Sandoval would then bring back Terrorizer himself, along with David Vincent (who performed bass on "World Downfall") and Resistant Culture members Anthony Rezhawk and Katina Culture (the former having also handled vocals on "Darker Days Ahead,) eventually releasing a third album, "Hordes Of Zombies" in 2012. The band's last album, "Caustic Attack," was released in 2018 and featured Sandoval as the only returning member, with Monstrosity drummer Lee Harrison handling guitar duties and Sam Molina on vocals and bass.

In 2014, original Terrorizer vocalist Oscar Garcia put together a new lineup of the band, at the behest of the late Jesse Pintado's sister. This lineup, known as Terrorizer L.A., continues to perform live.