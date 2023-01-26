Crypta To Begin Recording New Album Next Week; Release Date And Singles Already Chosen

Brazilian death metal outfit Crypta has posted an update on their social media accounts announcing that they will be entering the studio next week to begin recording their sophomore album. This will be their first album with guitarist Jéssica di Falchi, who replaced Cobra Spell/former Burning Witches guitar player Sonia Anubis following her departure. A message from the band reads as follows:

"We'd like to announce that next week we'll start the recordings of our second album!

"All songs are finished and will be recorded at Family Mob studio in São Paulo. Also, the release dates for the new album and singles are already set! We'll bring more information to you over the next few months!

"Stay tuned to our pages to follow the recording up close!"