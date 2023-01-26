Hypocrisy Confirmed As Final Band For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023
Swedish death metal veterans Hypocrisy has been announced as the final name for this year's edition of the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise. The festival will take place aboard the Freedom Of The Seas ship and will sail from Port Miami in Florida on January 30th, heading to Bimini, Bahamas before returning on February 3rd.
The lineup is now as follows:
Abysmal Dawn
Amberian Dawn
Amorphis
Atrocity
Batushka
Belphegor
Bodyfarm
Cancer
Cryptosis
Cynic
Dark Tranquillity
Dear Mother
Deathless Legacy
Destruction
Dragonforce
Edge Of Paradise
Eleine
Elvenking
Empress
Eshtadur
Evergrey
Fallujah
Feuerschwanz
Fractal Universe
Freedom Call
God Dethroned
Hei'An
Hideous Divinity
Hypocrisy
Insomnium
Internal Bleeding
Iron Savior
Isole
Jungle Rot
Kamelot
Keep Of Kalessin
Korpiklaani
Kreator
Mänegarm
Melechesh
Nightmare
Nightwish
Nothgard
Novembre
Nuclear
Obscura
Oceans Of Slumber
Osyron
Rotting Christ
Sight Of Emptiness
Sirenia
Skiltron
The Crown
Uli Jon Roth
Vicious Rumors
Visions Of Atlantis
Vreid
Warbringer
Wolfchant
Wormed
