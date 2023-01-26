Hypocrisy Confirmed As Final Band For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023

Swedish death metal veterans Hypocrisy has been announced as the final name for this year's edition of the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise. The festival will take place aboard the Freedom Of The Seas ship and will sail from Port Miami in Florida on January 30th, heading to Bimini, Bahamas before returning on February 3rd.

The lineup is now as follows:

Abysmal Dawn

Amberian Dawn

Amorphis

Atrocity

Batushka

Belphegor

Bodyfarm

Cancer

Cryptosis

Cynic

Dark Tranquillity

Dear Mother

Deathless Legacy

Destruction

Dragonforce

Edge Of Paradise

Eleine

Elvenking

Empress

Eshtadur

Evergrey

Fallujah

Feuerschwanz

Fractal Universe

Freedom Call

God Dethroned

Hei'An

Hideous Divinity

Hypocrisy

Insomnium

Internal Bleeding

Iron Savior

Isole

Jungle Rot

Kamelot

Keep Of Kalessin

Korpiklaani

Kreator

Mänegarm

Melechesh

Nightmare

Nightwish

Nothgard

Novembre

Nuclear

Obscura

Oceans Of Slumber

Osyron

Rotting Christ

Sight Of Emptiness

Sirenia

Skiltron

The Crown

Uli Jon Roth

Vicious Rumors

Visions Of Atlantis

Vreid

Warbringer

Wolfchant

Wormed