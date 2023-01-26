Thief Debut With Bittersweet Quarantine Video
Ronnie Ripper of Turbocharged announced on Facebook:
"World, say hello to Thief. I decided to do something for the public at last and this is one of about 80 tracks I have recorded since April 2022, I hope you'll enjoy my solo escapades. If not, who fucking cares? "
