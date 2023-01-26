Unvow Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Controlled Opposition" From Upcoming New EP "A Vile Exodus"

Cleveland, Ohio-based beatdown/metalcore outfit Unvow premiere a new single and lyric video “Controlled Opposition”, taken from their upcoming new EP "A Vile Exodus", which officially releases later this year.

Check out now "Controlled Opposition" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



