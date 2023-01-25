Rotten Sound Debuts New Music Video "Suburban Bliss"

Band Photo: Rotten Sound (?)

Finnish grindcore favourites Rotten Sound has uploaded a new music video for the song, "Suburban Bliss." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's upcoming album, "Apocalypse," which is scheduled to be released through Season Of Mist on March 31st. This will be Rotten Sound's first full length album since 2016's, "Abuse To Suffer."