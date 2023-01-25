Internal Bleeding, Nuclear, Sight Of Emptiness And Skiltron Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023

Band Photo: Nightwish (?)

The lineup for this year's 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise is almost complete with the announcement that slam pioneers Internal Bleeding, Chile thrash metal veterans Nuclear, Costa Rican melodic death metal band Sight Of Emptiness and Skiltron from Argentina have all been added to the lineup, leaving only more announcement. The cruise is set to sail on January 30th from Miami, Florida and head to Bimini, Bahamas, before returning on February 3rd.

The lineup is now as follows:

Abysmal Dawn

Amberian Dawn

Amorphis

Atrocity

Batushka

Belphegor

Bodyfarm

Cancer

Cryptosis

Cynic

Dark Tranquillity

Dear Mother

Deathless Legacy

Destruction

Dragonforce

Edge Of Paradise

Eleine

Elvenking

Empress

Eshtadur

Evergrey

Fallujah

Feuerschwanz

Fractal Universe

Freedom Call

God Dethroned

Hei'An

Hideous Divinity

Insomnium

Internal Bleeding

Iron Savior

Isole

Jungle Rot

Kamelot

Keep Of Kalessin

Korpiklaani

Kreator

Mänegarm

Melechesh

Nightmare

Nightwish

Nothgard

Novembre

Nuclear

Obscura

Oceans Of Slumber

Osyron

Rotting Christ

Sight Of Emptiness

Sirenia

Skiltron

The Crown

Uli Jon Roth

Vicious Rumors

Visions Of Atlantis

Vreid

Warbringer

Wolfchant

Wormed