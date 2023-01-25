Lutharo To Join Alestorm + Gloryhammer On US Tour In May

Canadian power thrashers Lutharo will be setting sail across the US this Spring with legendary pirate metal crew Alestorm and power metal wizards Gloryhammer. This will mark the first US tour for Lutharo. The tour kicks off on May 5th in Charlottle, NC at The Fillmore and wraps on May 28th in Silver Spring, MD. Venue pre-sales begin today, and tickets go on general sale Friday, January 27th. Full dates are available below.

Lutharo will be touring in support of their latest album, "Hiraeth." This new album launches into an epic exploration of the quintet’s technical, musical and compositional abilities. They expertly balance hauntingly beautiful atmospheres with raw power and aggression. "Hiraeth" is an astounding new album, a fantastically epic journey that needs to be experienced to be believed. Stream "Hiraeth"

HERE.