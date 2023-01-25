Unearth Premiere New Single “The Wretched; The Ruinous”
Boston metalcore quintet Unearth premiere their new single “The Wretched; The Ruinous”. You can give that song a spin streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
Unearth have the following live dates booked for 2023 so far:
w/ King Parrot, etc.:
01/27 Sydney, AUS – Crowbar
01/28 Melbourne, AUS – Max Watt’s
w/ Misery Index & Year Of The Knife:
04/01 Dortmund, GER – Junkyard
04/02 Antwerp, BEL – Trix
04/05 Munchen, GER – Backstage
04/04 Freiburg, GER – Crash
04/05 Eindhoven, NET – Dynamo
04/06 Sheffield, UK – Corporation
04/07 Leeds, UK – The Warehouse
04/08 London, UK – Islington Assembly Hall
04/09 Lille, FRA – The Black Lab
04/10 Paris, FRA – La Machine Du Moulin Rouge
04/11 Stuttgart, GER – Im Wizemann
04/12 Weinheim, GER – Cafe Central
04/13 Cottbus, GER – Gladhouse
04/14 Leer, GER – Zollhaus
04/15 Chemnitz, GER – AJZ Chemnitz
04/16 Ostrava, CZE – Barrak Music Club
04/17 Berlin, GER – SO36
04/18 Hamburg, GER – Bahnhof Pauli
04/19 Copenhagen, DEN – Pumpehuset
04/20 Gothenburg, SWE – Musikens Hus
04/21 Stockholm, SWE – Slaktkyrkan
