Unearth Premiere New Single “The Wretched; The Ruinous”

Band Photo: Misery Index (?)

Boston metalcore quintet Unearth premiere their new single “The Wretched; The Ruinous”. You can give that song a spin streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.











Unearth have the following live dates booked for 2023 so far:

w/ King Parrot, etc.:

01/27 Sydney, AUS – Crowbar

01/28 Melbourne, AUS – Max Watt’s

w/ Misery Index & Year Of The Knife:

04/01 Dortmund, GER – Junkyard

04/02 Antwerp, BEL – Trix

04/05 Munchen, GER – Backstage

04/04 Freiburg, GER – Crash

04/05 Eindhoven, NET – Dynamo

04/06 Sheffield, UK – Corporation

04/07 Leeds, UK – The Warehouse

04/08 London, UK – Islington Assembly Hall

04/09 Lille, FRA – The Black Lab

04/10 Paris, FRA – La Machine Du Moulin Rouge

04/11 Stuttgart, GER – Im Wizemann

04/12 Weinheim, GER – Cafe Central

04/13 Cottbus, GER – Gladhouse

04/14 Leer, GER – Zollhaus

04/15 Chemnitz, GER – AJZ Chemnitz

04/16 Ostrava, CZE – Barrak Music Club

04/17 Berlin, GER – SO36

04/18 Hamburg, GER – Bahnhof Pauli

04/19 Copenhagen, DEN – Pumpehuset

04/20 Gothenburg, SWE – Musikens Hus

04/21 Stockholm, SWE – Slaktkyrkan