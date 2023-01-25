August Burns Red Premiere New Single & Music Video “Backfire”
Band Photo: Killswitch Engage (?)
Metalcore veterans August Burns Red premiere a new official music video for their latest single “Backfire”, coming from their tenth studio full-length “Death Below“, which will see a March 24th release via SharpTone Records.
Killswitch Engage‘s Jesse Leach, Underoath‘s Spencer Chamberlain, ERRA‘s JT Cavey and All That Remains‘ Jason Richardson guest on several tracks of the record. Check out now "Backfire" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
Comment August Burns Red:
“‘Backfire‘ is song that musically is a punch in the face, and we wrote the lyrics to follow suit. The song is about choosing who you follow wisely, and not allowing people you’ve never met to influence the decisions you make in life. ‘Backfire‘ ticks all the boxes when it comes to an ABR song.”
August Burns Red will be out on the below North American headlining tour with The Devil Wears Prada and Bleed From Within joining them a support acts.
02/15 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
02/16 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
02/17 Atlanta, GA – Heaven at The Masquerade
02/18 Orlando, FL – Heart Support Festival*
02/20 Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live
02/21 Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall
02/23 Houston, TX – House of Blues
02/24 Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
02/25 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center
02/27 Tempe, AZ – The Marquee
02/28 San Diego, CA – Soma
03/01 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
03/02 Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades
03/04 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
03/05 Seattle, WA – Showbox Sodo
03/07 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
03/08 Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
03/10 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
03/12 Little Rock, AR – The Hall
03/13 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
03/14 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
04/13 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
04/14 New York, NY – Palladium Times Square
04/15 Albany, NY – Empire Live
04/16 Worcester, MA – The Palladium
04/18 Niagara Falls, NY – Rapids Theater
04/19 Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
04/21 Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection
04/22 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag
04/23 Kansas City, MO – The Truman
04/25 Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom
04/26 Omaha, NE – Slowdown
04/28 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis
04/29 Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
04/30 Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts
05/02 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
05/03 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
05/05 North Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues
05/06 Richmond, VA – The National
05/07 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
05/09 Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
05/11 Montreal, QC – MTelus
05/12 Quebec, QC – Theatre Capitole
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Postmortem Promises Premiere New Single & Video
- Next Article:
Ne Obliviscaris Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "August Burns Red Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.