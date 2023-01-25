August Burns Red Premiere New Single & Music Video “Backfire”

Metalcore veterans August Burns Red premiere a new official music video for their latest single “Backfire”, coming from their tenth studio full-length “Death Below“, which will see a March 24th release via SharpTone Records.

Killswitch Engage‘s Jesse Leach, Underoath‘s Spencer Chamberlain, ERRA‘s JT Cavey and All That Remains‘ Jason Richardson guest on several tracks of the record. Check out now "Backfire" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

Comment August Burns Red:

“‘Backfire‘ is song that musically is a punch in the face, and we wrote the lyrics to follow suit. The song is about choosing who you follow wisely, and not allowing people you’ve never met to influence the decisions you make in life. ‘Backfire‘ ticks all the boxes when it comes to an ABR song.”

August Burns Red will be out on the below North American headlining tour with The Devil Wears Prada and Bleed From Within joining them a support acts.

02/15 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

02/16 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

02/17 Atlanta, GA – Heaven at The Masquerade

02/18 Orlando, FL – Heart Support Festival*

02/20 Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live

02/21 Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall

02/23 Houston, TX – House of Blues

02/24 Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

02/25 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center

02/27 Tempe, AZ – The Marquee

02/28 San Diego, CA – Soma

03/01 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

03/02 Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades

03/04 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

03/05 Seattle, WA – Showbox Sodo

03/07 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

03/08 Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

03/10 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

03/12 Little Rock, AR – The Hall

03/13 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

03/14 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

04/13 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

04/14 New York, NY – Palladium Times Square

04/15 Albany, NY – Empire Live

04/16 Worcester, MA – The Palladium

04/18 Niagara Falls, NY – Rapids Theater

04/19 Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

04/21 Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection

04/22 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

04/23 Kansas City, MO – The Truman

04/25 Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

04/26 Omaha, NE – Slowdown

04/28 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis

04/29 Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

04/30 Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts

05/02 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

05/03 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

05/05 North Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues

05/06 Richmond, VA – The National

05/07 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

05/09 Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

05/11 Montreal, QC – MTelus

05/12 Quebec, QC – Theatre Capitole