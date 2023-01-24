Total Invasion Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New EP "Invasion Zone"
New York City-based slam/brutal death metal band Total Invasion premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new EP "Invasion Zone", which was released January 23, 2023 via Brutal Mind Records.
Check out now "Invasion Zone" streaming in its entirety via YouTube below.
