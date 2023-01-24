Congenital Abnormalities Premiere New Single & Music Video "Through the Passage of Decay"
Belfast, Northern Ireland-based brutal death metal band Congenital Abnormalities premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Through the Passage of Decay”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
