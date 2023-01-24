"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Freja Premiere New Music Video For "Scattered Shields"

posted Jan 24, 2023 at 2:39 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

The Netherlands-based atmospheric black metal duo Freja premiere a new official music video for their track “Scattered Shields”, taken from their debut album "Tides".

Check out now "Scattered Shields" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.


Comment the band:

“We live in the fragments of an illusion. Our true nature shines through sometimes, reflected in our shields. It’s about breaking free from these forms, but also letting forms guide us to our true self. The pathway into being. Ancient symbols, signs and spirits from other dimensions can show us the way.”

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Freja Premiere New Music Video 'Scattered Shields'"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 