Freja Premiere New Music Video For "Scattered Shields"

The Netherlands-based atmospheric black metal duo Freja premiere a new official music video for their track “Scattered Shields”, taken from their debut album "Tides".

Comment the band:

“We live in the fragments of an illusion. Our true nature shines through sometimes, reflected in our shields. It’s about breaking free from these forms, but also letting forms guide us to our true self. The pathway into being. Ancient symbols, signs and spirits from other dimensions can show us the way.”