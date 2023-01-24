71TonMan Premiere New Single "War" From Upcoming New Album "Of End Times"
Polish sludge/doom quintet 71TonMan premiere a new single titled “War”, taken from their upcoming new album "Of End Times", which will be out in stores March 3rd, 2023 via Transcending Obscurity Records.
Check out now "War" streaming via YouTube for you now below.
The band has also released a single named "Plague" past month, streaming via Spotify for you below:
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Gideon Shares Title Track From New Album
- Next Article:
Seer Of The Void: Pre-Release Full-Album Stream
0 Comments on "71TonMan Premiere New Single 'War'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.