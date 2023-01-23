Gideon Shares Title Track From New Album "More Power. More Pain"

Alabama hardcore warriors Gideon have released a video for their new single "More Power. More Pain," a crunchy, epic anthem built around a plate-shifting breakdown. The single is the title track of their upcoming album, due for release on 17th March 2023 via Rude Records (UK/EU) / Equal Vision Records (ROW). You can check out the video below.

The band comment on the new single:

"Becoming accustomed to pain will leave you asking for more, once you see the growth it can bring. If you can't turn your pain into power, then you will live your life at the bottom, dwelling in self-pity, depression and continuing to revisit old versions of yourself. Being self-aware of your pain is a big first step to growing from the past and unlocking your true potential. Pain will always be a part of life. Embrace it, see it for what it truly is, and use it as fuel to build your strength and create the life you were meant to live: Give me more power."