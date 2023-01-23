Pantera Announces North American Tour Dates With Lamb Of God
Band Photo: Lamb of God (?)
Pantera, one of the most successful and influential bands in heavy metal history, have announced their long awaited return to the stage. They will be touring North America this summer with Lamb Of God as special guests.
One of the most anticipated tours of 2023, this celebration tour includes original members Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown, joined by Zakk Wylde (guitar) and Charlie Benante (drums). In December 2022, they kicked off the highly anticipated return in Mexico City to incredible reviews.
Produced by Live Nation, the 20-city tour kicks off on Tuesday, July 28 in Burgettstown, PA at The Pavilion at Star Lake making stops in Milwaukee, Toronto, Austin, Denver, and more before wrapping up in Bristow, VA on September 15 at Jiffy Lube Live.
Fans can also see Pantera at their recently announced support dates during Metallica’s North America Stadium tour dates in 2023 & 2024 and headlining major rock festivals in 2023 including Rockfest, Inkcarceration, and more.
Tickets for the North American tour go on sale starting Friday, January 27 starting at 10 AM, local time on LiveNation.com. Citi is the official card of the Pantera tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 24 at 10 AM, local time until Thursday, January 26 at 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit Metal Rules.
May 20 - Daytona, FL - Welcome to Rockville*
July 13 - Cadott, WI - Rockfest*
July 15 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration*
July 28 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
July 29 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
July 31 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater#
August 2 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
August 4 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium^
August 5 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
August 6 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
August 8 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
August 9 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
August 11 - Montreal, QC - Olympique Stadium^
August 12 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
August 15 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
August 17 - Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
August 18 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium^
August 20 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
August 23 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
August 25 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium^
August 26 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 29 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
August 31 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
September 1 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium^
September 3 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma*
September 7 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater
September 8 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
September 10 - Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival*
September 12 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
September 14 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
September 15 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
September 23 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life*
October 7 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock*
November 3 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center^
November 10 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field^
2024 Dates:
August 2 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium^
August 9 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field^
August 16 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium^
August 23 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium^
August 30 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field^
* Festival date
# Support act TBD
^ Pantera support for Metallica dates
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Godflesh Digs Deep For London Show
- Next Article:
Gideon Shares Title Track From New Album
0 Comments on "Pantera To Tour North America With Lamb Of God"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.