Pantera Announces North American Tour Dates With Lamb Of God

Pantera, one of the most successful and influential bands in heavy metal history, have announced their long awaited return to the stage. They will be touring North America this summer with Lamb Of God as special guests.

One of the most anticipated tours of 2023, this celebration tour includes original members Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown, joined by Zakk Wylde (guitar) and Charlie Benante (drums). In December 2022, they kicked off the highly anticipated return in Mexico City to incredible reviews.

Produced by Live Nation, the 20-city tour kicks off on Tuesday, July 28 in Burgettstown, PA at The Pavilion at Star Lake making stops in Milwaukee, Toronto, Austin, Denver, and more before wrapping up in Bristow, VA on September 15 at Jiffy Lube Live.

Fans can also see Pantera at their recently announced support dates during Metallica’s North America Stadium tour dates in 2023 & 2024 and headlining major rock festivals in 2023 including Rockfest, Inkcarceration, and more.

Tickets for the North American tour go on sale starting Friday, January 27 starting at 10 AM, local time on LiveNation.com. Citi is the official card of the Pantera tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 24 at 10 AM, local time until Thursday, January 26 at 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit Metal Rules.

May 20 - Daytona, FL - Welcome to Rockville*

July 13 - Cadott, WI - Rockfest*

July 15 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration*

July 28 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 29 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

July 31 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater#

August 2 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

August 4 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium^

August 5 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

August 6 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

August 8 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

August 9 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 11 - Montreal, QC - Olympique Stadium^

August 12 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

August 15 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

August 17 - Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 18 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium^

August 20 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

August 23 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

August 25 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium^

August 26 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 29 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

August 31 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

September 1 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium^

September 3 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma*

September 7 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

September 8 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

September 10 - Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival*

September 12 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

September 14 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

September 15 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

September 23 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life*

October 7 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock*

November 3 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center^

November 10 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field^

2024 Dates:

August 2 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium^

August 9 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field^

August 16 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium^

August 23 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium^

August 30 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field^

* Festival date

# Support act TBD

^ Pantera support for Metallica dates