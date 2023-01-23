Testament Announces "Titans Of Creation" European Tour Dates With Exodus And Voivod
Band Photo: Testament (?)
American thrash metal legends Testament has announced that they will be heading across the pond to Europe this Summer, where they will be joined by fellow Bay Area thrash icons Exodus and, on select dates, Canadian progressive thrash metal favourites Voivod. A message from the band reads:
"Festival season is right around the corner, and we're stoked to announce our summer run! Titans Of Creation European Summer Festival Tour 2023 will embark this Spring, May 26th. We'll be joined by our friends in Exodus and Voivod for a good portion of the shows. Tickets will be on sale this Wednesday the 25th at 10 am local time."
The tour dates are as follows:
Shows with Exodus and Voivod:
26-May-2023 DE - Wiesbaden, Schlachthof
28-May-2023 DE - Munich, Backstage
30-May-2023 FR - Lyon, Transbordeur
31-May-2023 CH - Pratteln, Z7
1-June-2023 IT – Milan, Live Club
2-June-2023 SI – Ljubljana, Kino Siska
3-June-2023 DE - Stuttgart, LKA Longhorn
5-June-2023 DE - Berlin, Columbia Theater
11-June-2023 FR - Strasbourg, Laiterie *
13-June-2023 DE - Hamburg, Markthalle
16-June-2023 DE - Hannover, Capitol *
*without Voivod
Festivals:
27-May-2023 DE - Gelsenkirchen, Rock Hard Festival
4-Jun-2023 CZ - Plzen, Metalfest
7-Jun-2023 SE – Sölvesborg, Sweden Rock Festival
8-Jun-2023 PL – Gdansk, Mystic Festival
9-Jun-2023 FI - Hyvinkää, Rockfest
10-Jun-2023 NL - Leeuwarden, Into The Grave
15-Jun-2023 DK - Copenhagen, Copenhell
17-Jun-2023 BE - Dessel, Graspop Metal Meeting
18-Jun-2023 FR - Clisson, Hellfest
