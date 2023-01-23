Siberian Meat Grinder Splits With Guitarist Mikhail Shayev; Pro-Pain Guitarist To Fill In On Tour

Russian crossover thrash metal outfit Siberian Meat Grinder has revealed in a brief statement regarding their upcoming European tour supporting Napalm Death that they have parted company with guitarist Mikhail Shayev. Their message reads as follows:

"The awesome Matt Sheridan of Pro-Pain will be joining us on guitar for our upcoming tour with Napalm Death Dropdead and Escuela Grind, replacing ex-guitar player Mikhail, who is no longer a part of the band. We are looking forward to playing in your town on the Campaign for Musical Destruction 2023 starting in less than three weeks!"