Siberian Meat Grinder Splits With Guitarist Mikhail Shayev; Pro-Pain Guitarist To Fill In On Tour
Russian crossover thrash metal outfit Siberian Meat Grinder has revealed in a brief statement regarding their upcoming European tour supporting Napalm Death that they have parted company with guitarist Mikhail Shayev. Their message reads as follows:
"The awesome Matt Sheridan of Pro-Pain will be joining us on guitar for our upcoming tour with Napalm Death Dropdead and Escuela Grind, replacing ex-guitar player Mikhail, who is no longer a part of the band. We are looking forward to playing in your town on the Campaign for Musical Destruction 2023 starting in less than three weeks!"
