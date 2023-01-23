Fear Factory Re-Signs With Nuclear Blast; New Album In The Works
Nuclear Blast Records are proud to announce that extreme industrial metal pioneers Fear Factory have re-signed their contract and are ushering in a new era. Initially signed to the label in 2013, the band have since released the albums "Genexus," "Aggression Continuum," and "Recoded."
Fear Factory's Dino Cazares comments:
"This is a new year and a new chapter for Fear Factory. We are off to a great start because we have re-signed with Nuclear Blast Records and our A&R legend Monte Conner, who originally signed the band in 1992. It is a great feeling to be with a label that gets us and who has always had our backs, especially when we needed them the most. Prepare for the future of Fear Factory."
Nuclear Blast A&R Monte Conner states:
"Working with Fear Factory right from the start of their amazing career has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my own career. I was thrilled to be reunited with them when I signed Fear Factory to Nuclear Blast in 2013, and to be able to continue that journey once again for round #3 feels incredibly satisfying. I have believed in Dino Cazares from day one, and I know he is going to deliver a killer new album with all the trademarks that have made and still make Fear Factory one of the most pioneering and unique sounding metal bands of all time."
What's Next?
