Dragonforce Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023

Band Photo: Nightwish (?)

The organisers of the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise, which will set sail a week from today on January 30th from Miami, Florida, have announced that British power metal veterans Dragonforce are the latest name to be confirmed for the floating festival.

The lineup is now as follows:

Abysmal Dawn

Amberian Dawn

Amorphis

Atrocity

Batushka

Belphegor

Bodyfarm

Cancer

Cryptosis

Cynic

Dark Tranquillity

Dear Mother

Deathless Legacy

Destruction

Dragonforce

Edge Of Paradise

Eleine

Elvenking

Empress

Eshtadur

Evergrey

Fallujah

Feuerschwanz

Fractal Universe

Freedom Call

God Dethroned

Hei'An

Hideous Divinity

Insomnium

Iron Savior

Isole

Jungle Rot

Kamelot

Keep Of Kalessin

Korpiklaani

Kreator

Mänegarm

Melechesh

Nightmare

Nightwish

Nothgard

Novembre

Obscura

Oceans Of Slumber

Osyron

Rotting Christ

Sirenia

The Crown

Uli Jon Roth

Vicious Rumors

Visions Of Atlantis

Vreid

Warbringer

Wolfchant

Wormed