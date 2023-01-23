"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Man Must Die Posts New Lyric Video "The Pain Behind It All" Online

posted Jan 23, 2023

Scottish technical death metal beast Man Must Die will make their long awaited return next month for the release of highly anticipated, 5th studio album, "The Pain Behind It All," which is due out February 17th from Distortion Music Group. The band has revealed the record's turbulent title track and first single, "The Pain Behind It All." You can check it out below.

"'The pain Behind It All' is the type of song we've wanted to write for a long time its dark,, heavy and has a real claustrophobic vibe." - Man Must Die

Tracklisting:

1. O.C.D.
2. Patterns In The Chaos
3. The Pain Behind It All
4. In The Hour Before Your Death
5. Clickhate
6. Enabler
7. Bring Me The Head Of The King
8. War Is My Will
9. Alone In A Crowded Room
10. Who Goes There?/I.F.F.

