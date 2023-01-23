Human Mass Extermination Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Preemptive Black Hole Elimination" From New Album "Galactic Extinction Anomalies"
Cartago, Costa Rica-based slamming brutal death outfit Human Mass Extermination premiere a new single and lyric video titled “Preemptive Black Hole Elimination”, taken from their latest album "Galactic Extinction Anomalies" out now via Inherited Suffering Records.
Check out now "Preemptive Black Hole Elimination" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
