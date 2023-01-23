Tactosa Premiere New Single & Music Video "Dead Pacifist" From Brand New EP "Exit Wounds"
Tampa, Florida-based deathcore outfit Tactosa premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Dead Pacifist”, taken from their brand new EP "Exit Wounds", out in stores now.
Check out now "Dead Pacifist" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
