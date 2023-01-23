Termina (Monuments, Etc.) Premiere New Single & Music Video "Parasocial" - Whitechapel Singer Phil Bozeman & Emmure Guitarist Joshua Travis Guest
Termina - featuring Monuments frontman Andy Cizek and guitarist Nik Nokturnal - premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Parasocial”. The track also features Oceans Ate Alaska drummer Chris Turner and guest spots from Whitechapel frontman Phil Bozeman and Emmure guitarist Joshua Travis.
Check out now "Parasocial" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
