Asylence Premiere New Single & Music Video "Eternity, Please" From Upcoming New Album "Endanger Us All"

Detroit-based melodic death metal band Asylence premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Eternity, Please”. The song is from their new album "Endanger Us All", due out February 24.

Check out now "Eternity, Please" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Comment the band:

“The lyrics tell a tale of a king who wanders his halls with no question to his reign, but still he suffers. Heavy and lonely is the crown, and the years can feel like an eternity alone. We wanted to continue to show off the newer material, and this one starts off as heavy as you could ever want. Definitely a blend of old influences and the newer direction we’re taking, this song was a challenge to write, but we couldn’t be more proud. This song is the perfect representation of the direction we want to continue for our music.”