Tulus Premiere New Single "Snømyrke" From Upcoming New Album "Fandens kall"

Norwegian black metal band Tulus premiere a new single titled “Snømyrke”, taken from their upcoming new seventh full-length named "Fandens kall".

The new album will be released by Soulseller Records on February 17th. The cover artwork was created by Kjell Åge Meland.

Check out now "Snømyrke" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



