Ondfødt Premiere New Single "Dödsrejson" From Upcoming New Album "Det Österbottniska Mörkret" - Kvaen's Guitarist Jacob Björnfot Guests
Finland's black metal band Ondfødt premiere a new single titled “Dödsrejson”, taken from their forthcoming fourth album "Det Österbottniska Mörkret", which will be out in stores April 28th via Black Lion Records. The particular track features a guest guitar solo by Jacob Björnfot of Kvaen.
Check out now "Dödsrejson" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
