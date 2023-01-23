Ondfødt Premiere New Single "Dödsrejson" From Upcoming New Album "Det Österbottniska M​ö​rkret" - Kvaen's Guitarist Jacob Björnfot Guests

Finland's black metal band Ondfødt premiere a new single titled “Dödsrejson”, taken from their forthcoming fourth album "Det Österbottniska M​ö​rkret", which will be out in stores April 28th via Black Lion Records. The particular track features a guest guitar solo by Jacob Björnfot of Kvaen.

Check out now "Dödsrejson" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



