Katatonia Debuts New Music Video "Opaline"

Band Photo: Katatonia (?)

The day has come to dive into the most beautiful realms of melancholy, as Swedish grand seigneurs of gloom Katatonia have finally unveiled their Napalm Records debut and new studio album, Sky Void of Stars. "With Sky Void Of Stars," Katatonia has already enthralled critics and fans worldwide - resulting in extensive streaming and video views as well as various cover stories. On top, the album ranks at #1 on several soundchecks like German Rock Hard and Legacy Magazine.

With a captivating, story driven music video for hypnotizing "Opaline," the entity around founding members Jonas Renkse and Anders Nyström not also emphasizes the release, but also teases their Twilight Burials EU & UK tour with Sólstafir and SOM – kicking off today in Tampere, Finland. The video shows impressions from the band’s latest US tour and prepares fans for a unique live experience to remember. "Opaline" embraces Katatonia's intense, genre-bending style, significantly shaping the scene while still staying true to their own musical values.

Daniel Moilanen on "Opaline":

"'Opaline.' A bleak, yet thunderous anthem for our empty sky. A dim gaze upon a time deliberately fleeting like the migratory bird. A final single and a taste of the future?"