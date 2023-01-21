Vicious Rumors & Wormed Added To 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023; Decrepit Birth Drops Out
The organisers of the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise has confirmed the addition of American power metal veterans Vicious Rumors and Spanish death metal outfit Wormed for this year's edition of the festival. Unfortunately, death metal stalwarts Decrepit Birth has had to pull out of the event due to a medical emergency.
The eleventh round of the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise will set sail on January 30th from Miami, Florida and make its way to Bimini, Bahamas, before returning on February 3rd.
The lineup is now as follows:
Abysmal Dawn
Amberian Dawn
Amorphis
Atrocity
Batushka
Belphegor
Cancer
Cryptosis
Cynic
Dark Tranquillity
Dear Mother
Deathless Legacy
Destruction
Edge Of Paradise
Eleine
Elvenking
Empress
Eshtadur
Evergrey
Fallujah
Feuerschwanz
Fractal Universe
Freedom Call
God Dethroned
Hei'An
Hideous Divinity
Insomnium
Iron Savior
Isole
Jungle Rot
Kamelot
Keep Of Kalessin
Korpiklaani
Kreator
Mänegarm
Melechesh
Nightmare
Nightwish
Nothgard
Novembre
Obscura
Oceans Of Slumber
Osyron
Rotting Christ
Sirenia
The Crown
Uli Jon Roth
Vicious Rumors
Visions Of Atlantis
Vreid
Warbringer
Wolfchant
Wormed
