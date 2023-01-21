Vicious Rumors & Wormed Added To 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023; Decrepit Birth Drops Out

Band Photo: Nightwish (?)

The organisers of the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise has confirmed the addition of American power metal veterans Vicious Rumors and Spanish death metal outfit Wormed for this year's edition of the festival. Unfortunately, death metal stalwarts Decrepit Birth has had to pull out of the event due to a medical emergency.

The eleventh round of the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise will set sail on January 30th from Miami, Florida and make its way to Bimini, Bahamas, before returning on February 3rd.

The lineup is now as follows:

Abysmal Dawn

Amberian Dawn

Amorphis

Atrocity

Batushka

Belphegor

Cancer

Cryptosis

Cynic

Dark Tranquillity

Dear Mother

Deathless Legacy

Destruction

Edge Of Paradise

Eleine

Elvenking

Empress

Eshtadur

Evergrey

Fallujah

Feuerschwanz

Fractal Universe

Freedom Call

God Dethroned

Hei'An

Hideous Divinity

Insomnium

Iron Savior

Isole

Jungle Rot

Kamelot

Keep Of Kalessin

Korpiklaani

Kreator

Mänegarm

Melechesh

Nightmare

Nightwish

Nothgard

Novembre

Obscura

Oceans Of Slumber

Osyron

Rotting Christ

Sirenia

The Crown

Uli Jon Roth

Vicious Rumors

Visions Of Atlantis

Vreid

Warbringer

Wolfchant

Wormed