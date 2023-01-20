The Privateer Posts New Lyric Video "Kingdom Of Exiles" Online

With sails fully set, the 6-member crew of "The Privateer" has been going on a privateer voyage since 2007.

Inspired by classic heavy metal, modern death and folk metal, the privateers from Freiburg create their characteristic sound. With their songs they tell stories about hidden treasures, distant worlds, old sailors' yarns and the myths of the sea.

Today the crew releases their brand new studio album "Kingdom Of Exiles" via Reaper Entertainment. The album is available on CD & Vinyl and on every major streaming platform.

To celebrate the day, the band just released a lyric video for the title track "Kingdom Of Exiles". You can check it out below.

The band comments:

"The time is now! Get ready for a trip to explore the "Kingdom of Exiles!" We are more than happy to present our new full-length album and we are getting prepared for the trip ahead, where we‘ll be pouring our new songs in the floods of the crowd!"