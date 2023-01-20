Column
Unearthing the Metal Underground: Seattle's Telomyras
Seattle has been home to countless notable bands who have left an indelible mark upon rock and metal fans. Heavy metal newcomers Telomyras seem to have been making noise for a couple of years. The Seattle-based heavy metal quintet is set to self release its self-titled debut EP on February 18. Steeped in classic heavy metal, Telomyras leverages a timeless energy and feel with the occasional atypical punctuation, as with the death growl spouted on “First Blood.”
Telomyras’ primary vocal approach, however, is true to the classic heavy metal aesthetic. Sammie Gorham’s dramatic, soaring vocals perfectly augment the Maiden-esque riff frenzy of songs like “Hydra” and “Colorless.” There isn’t anything particularly unique about Telomyras, but that isn’t a bad thing. Telomyras dishes out heavy metal songs that many fans of the genre are likely to appreciate. Hopefully the band won’t go unnoticed, because their self-titled debut EP is a delicious, five-song slab of heavy metal thunder.
Jay H. Gorania is a long time metal journalist and sings for Trench Warfare. He also writes for Blabbermouth and Hellbound.ca and has in the past edited for Pit and written for Metal Maniacs, Unrestrained!, Hails and Horns, AMP and Outburn as well as other media outlets.
