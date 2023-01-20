As Everything Unfolds To Release Second Album "Ultraviolet" In April; Shares New Video For Title Track

UK breakthrough act As Everything Unfolds have announced their second album "Ultraviolet," due for release on 21st April via Long Branch Records. Ultraviolet follows the band's highly successful debut full-length, "Within Each Lies The Other," which has garnered over 20 million streams to date.

The quintet have also released a video for their new single, the album's title track "Ultraviolet." You can check it out below.

Vocalist Charlie Rolfe explains:

"This song is about taking back control, and that internal power you feel in taking back the control. Using the overarching concept of ultraviolet light, it’s a great metaphor for how there’s now a new perspective on life in this new version of ourselves."

Rolfe comments on the new album:

"The new album Ultraviolet is an open work on the thoughts and feelings surrounding us at the time. The anger, the frustration, the progress, everything on show, nothing to hide. Darkroom practice is something that has been a large part of my creative path, finding links between the emotion in music, putting everything on display for all to listen and exposing a colour photograph, putting it on display for all to see. Only when you are exposed to ultraviolet light can you see life in full colour."

Tracklisting:

1. Ultraviolet

2. Felt Like Home

3. Slow Down

4. Saint Or Rogue

5. Blossom

6. Infrared

7. Flip Side

8. Twilight

9. Rose Bouquets

10. Daylight

11 All I've Ever Known