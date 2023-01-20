Metallica Shares New Music Video "Screaming Suicide"

Band Photo: Metallica (?)

American metal icons Metallica has shared a second song from their upcoming album, "72 Seasons," named, "Screaming Suicide." You can check out the music video for the track below.

Metallica frontman James Hetfield says: "‘Screaming Suicide’ addresses the taboo word of suicide. The intention is to communicate about the darkness we feel inside. It's ridiculous to think we should deny that we have these thoughts. At one point or another I believe most people have thought about it. To face it is to speak the unspoken. If it's a human experience, we should be able to talk about it. You are not alone."

"72 Seasons," the twelfth album from Metallica, is scheduled to be released on April 14th through the band's own label, Blackened.