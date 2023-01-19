Frozen Crown Debuts New Music Video "Victorious"
Italian power metal outfit Frozen Crown has posted a new music video online for the song, "Victorious." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's upcoming new album, "Call Of The North," which is scheduled to be released on March 10th.
Speaking about the song, the band said: "Don't let the intro fool you, it's the fastest song we've ever released! Let us know what you think!"
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Belphegor Confirmed For 70000 Tons 2023
- Next Article:
Downfall Of Gaia To Release New Album In March
0 Comments on "Frozen Crown Debuts 'Victorious' Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.