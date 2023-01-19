Frozen Crown Debuts New Music Video "Victorious"

Italian power metal outfit Frozen Crown has posted a new music video online for the song, "Victorious." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's upcoming new album, "Call Of The North," which is scheduled to be released on March 10th.

Speaking about the song, the band said: "Don't let the intro fool you, it's the fastest song we've ever released! Let us know what you think!"