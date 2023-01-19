Belphegor Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023

Band Photo: Nightwish (?)

Austrian blackened death metal stalwarts Belphegor has been announced as the latest addition for this year's edition of the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise. The floating festival, which will take place aboard the Freedom Of The Seas, will sail out from Miami, Florida on January 30th and return to port on February 3rd.

The lineup is now as follows:

Abysmal Dawn

Amberian Dawn

Amorphis

Atrocity

Batushka

Belphegor

Cancer

Cryptosis

Cynic

Dear Mother

Deathless Legacy

Decrepit Birth

Destruction

Edge Of Paradise

Eleine

Elvenking

Empress

Eshtadur

Evergrey

Fallujah

Feuerschwanz

Fractal Universe

Freedom Call

God Dethroned

Hei'An

Hideous Divinity

Insomnium

Iron Savior

Isole

Jungle Rot

Kamelot

Keep Of Kalessin

Korpiklaani

Kreator

Mänegarm

Melechesh

Nightmare

Nightwish

Nothgard

Novembre

Obscura

Oceans Of Slumber

Osyron

Rotting Christ

Sirenia

The Crown

Uli Jon Roth

Visions Of Atlantis

Vreid

Warbringer

Wolfchant