Alter Bridge Premiere New Music Video “Holiday”
Alter Bridge premiere a new official music video for their song “Holiday“, which was directed by Dan Sturgess who previously worked with the band on their “Alter Bridge: Live At The Royal Albert Hall” release.
Alter Bridge tour dates 2023:
w/ Mammoth WVH & Red:
01/25 Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock
01/27 Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live
01/28 Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy
01/30 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
02/01 Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater
02/02 Huntington, NY – The Paramount
02/04 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
02/05 Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
02/07 Wallingford, CT – The Dome At Toyota Oakdale Theatre
02/08 Boston, MA – Roadrunner
02/10 Waterloo, NY – Del Lago Casino Resort (no Red)
02/11 Toronto, ON – History (no Red)
02/14 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore
02/15 Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre At Old National Centre
02/17 Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Casino Showroom
02/18 Chicago, IL – The Riviera Theatre
w/ Mammoth WVH & Pistols At Dawn:
03/10 Quapaw, OK – Downstream Casino Resort
03/11 Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre At The Midland
03/14 Chesterfield, MO – The Factory
03/15 Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
03/17 Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
03/18 Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
03/20 Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
03/21 Salt Lake City, UT – Union Event Center
03/23 Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theatre
03/25 Airway Heights, WA – Northern Quest Resort & Casino (no Pistols At Dawn)
03/28 Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues
03/29 Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre
03/31 Reno, NN – Silver Legacy’s Grande Expo Hall
04/01 Highland, CA – Yaamava Theater At Yaamava Casino Resort (no Pistols At Dawn)
