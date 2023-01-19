Alter Bridge Premiere New Music Video “Holiday”

Alter Bridge premiere a new official music video for their song “Holiday“, which was directed by Dan Sturgess who previously worked with the band on their “Alter Bridge: Live At The Royal Albert Hall” release.

Alter Bridge tour dates 2023:

w/ Mammoth WVH & Red:

01/25 Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock

01/27 Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

01/28 Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy

01/30 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

02/01 Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

02/02 Huntington, NY – The Paramount

02/04 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

02/05 Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

02/07 Wallingford, CT – The Dome At Toyota Oakdale Theatre

02/08 Boston, MA – Roadrunner

02/10 Waterloo, NY – Del Lago Casino Resort (no Red)

02/11 Toronto, ON – History (no Red)

02/14 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

02/15 Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre At Old National Centre

02/17 Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Casino Showroom

02/18 Chicago, IL – The Riviera Theatre

w/ Mammoth WVH & Pistols At Dawn:

03/10 Quapaw, OK – Downstream Casino Resort

03/11 Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre At The Midland

03/14 Chesterfield, MO – The Factory

03/15 Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

03/17 Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

03/18 Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

03/20 Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

03/21 Salt Lake City, UT – Union Event Center

03/23 Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theatre

03/25 Airway Heights, WA – Northern Quest Resort & Casino (no Pistols At Dawn)

03/28 Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues

03/29 Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

03/31 Reno, NN – Silver Legacy’s Grande Expo Hall

04/01 Highland, CA – Yaamava Theater At Yaamava Casino Resort (no Pistols At Dawn)