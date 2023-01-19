Haken Premiere New Single & Music Video "Taurus" From Upcoming New Album "Fauna"

British progressive rock/metal act Haken premiere a third single and music video named “Taurus“. The track is from their upcoming seventh full-length album, “Fauna“, which will be released on March 03rd, 2023.





Tells frontman Ross Jennings:

“With such a diverse and eclectic array of material on ‘Fauna’, it was important for us to include a piece of music that represented the metallic edge of our sound which was exploited predominantly on ‘Vector’ & ‘Virus’, with our focus being on hard hitting riffs in odd time signatures.

The song’s lyrics were written roughly at the same time we all started hearing about the devastation and crisis happening in Ukraine. I was already writing the piece based on the annual migration of the wildebeests with strong references to people travelling in herds and strength in numbers.

Suddenly I realised I had an anchor for what the song could be about and knowing this gives it all the more emotional weight; We’re all on some sort of journey towards salvation or enlightenment. Sometimes out of choice or not, we need to leave the past behind us and make new beginnings. We only have each other, and belief and hope are our strongest allies.”

The band will be out touring Europe, the UK & North America this year, stopping at the below cities.

w/ Between The Buried And Me & Cryptodira:

02/21 Hamburg, GER – Gruenspan

02/22 Leipzig, GER – Werk 2

02/23 Berlin, GER – Heimathafen

02/24 Warsaw, POL – Proxima

02/25 Prague, CZE – Palac Akropolis

02/26 Vienna, AUT – Simm City

02/28 Budapest, HUN – Durer Kert

03/01 Munich, GER – Freiheitshalle

03/02 Karlsruhe, GER – Stadtmitte

03/03 Aarau, SWI – Kiff Saal

03/04 Roncade-Treviso, ITA – New AGE

03/05 Milan, ITA – Alcatraz

03/06 Lyon, FRA – Ninkasi Kao

03/08 Barcelona, SPA – Razzmatazz 2

03/09 Madrid, SPA – Mon

03/10 Murcia, SPA – Garaje

03/11 Seville, SPA – Custom

03/12 Lisbon, POR – Lisboa ao Vivo

03/13 Porto, POR – Hard Club

03/15 Toulouse, FRA – Connexion Live

03/16 Nantes, FRA – Ferrailleur

03/17 Paris, FRA – Alhambra

03/19 Esch-sur-Alzette, LUX – Rockhal

03/20 Cologne, GER – Burgerhaus Stollwerck

03/21 Antwerp, BEL – Trix Club

03/22 Tilburg, NET – 013

03/23 Bristol, UK – SWX

03/24 Manchester, UK – Academy 2

03/25 Glasgow, UK – Garage

03/26 London, UK – Shepherds Bush Empire

03/28 Aarhus, DEN – Voxhall

03/29 Oslo, NOR – Rockefeller

03/30 Copenhagen, DEN – Pumpehuset Kransal

03/31 Stockholm, SWE – Fryshuset Klubben

04/02 Tampere, FIN – Olympia-Kortelli

04/03 Helsinki, FIN – Vanha Ylioppilastalo

04/05 Gothenburg, SWE – Pustervik

w/ No Echo:

05/03 Nashville, TN – TBA

05/04 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

05/05 Toronto, ON – Opera House

05/06 Montreal, QC – Corona Theater

05/07 Quebec City, QC – Imperial Bell

05/09 Boston, MA – Paradise

05/10 Philadelphia, PA – TLA

05/11 New York City, NY – Le Poisson Rouge

05/12 Washington, DC – The Black Cat

05/13 Charlotte, NC – Underground

05/15 Fort Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room

05/16 Orlando, FL – The Beacham

05/17 Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

05/19 Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

05/20 Austin, TX – Come and Take it Live

05/21 El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace

05/22 Phoenix, AZ – The Nile

05/23 San Diego, CA – Brick by Brick

05/24 Los Angeles, CA – Regent Theater

05/25 San Francisco, CA – August Hall

05/26 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater

05/27 Seattle, WA – Neptune Theater

05/28 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theater

05/30 Salt Lake City, UT – Commonwealth Room

05/31 Denver, CO – Gothic Theater

06/01 Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater

06/02 Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

06/03 Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall