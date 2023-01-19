Haken Premiere New Single & Music Video "Taurus" From Upcoming New Album "Fauna"
British progressive rock/metal act Haken premiere a third single and music video named “Taurus“. The track is from their upcoming seventh full-length album, “Fauna“, which will be released on March 03rd, 2023.
Tells frontman Ross Jennings:
“With such a diverse and eclectic array of material on ‘Fauna’, it was important for us to include a piece of music that represented the metallic edge of our sound which was exploited predominantly on ‘Vector’ & ‘Virus’, with our focus being on hard hitting riffs in odd time signatures.
The song’s lyrics were written roughly at the same time we all started hearing about the devastation and crisis happening in Ukraine. I was already writing the piece based on the annual migration of the wildebeests with strong references to people travelling in herds and strength in numbers.
Suddenly I realised I had an anchor for what the song could be about and knowing this gives it all the more emotional weight; We’re all on some sort of journey towards salvation or enlightenment. Sometimes out of choice or not, we need to leave the past behind us and make new beginnings. We only have each other, and belief and hope are our strongest allies.”
The band will be out touring Europe, the UK & North America this year, stopping at the below cities.
w/ Between The Buried And Me & Cryptodira:
02/21 Hamburg, GER – Gruenspan
02/22 Leipzig, GER – Werk 2
02/23 Berlin, GER – Heimathafen
02/24 Warsaw, POL – Proxima
02/25 Prague, CZE – Palac Akropolis
02/26 Vienna, AUT – Simm City
02/28 Budapest, HUN – Durer Kert
03/01 Munich, GER – Freiheitshalle
03/02 Karlsruhe, GER – Stadtmitte
03/03 Aarau, SWI – Kiff Saal
03/04 Roncade-Treviso, ITA – New AGE
03/05 Milan, ITA – Alcatraz
03/06 Lyon, FRA – Ninkasi Kao
03/08 Barcelona, SPA – Razzmatazz 2
03/09 Madrid, SPA – Mon
03/10 Murcia, SPA – Garaje
03/11 Seville, SPA – Custom
03/12 Lisbon, POR – Lisboa ao Vivo
03/13 Porto, POR – Hard Club
03/15 Toulouse, FRA – Connexion Live
03/16 Nantes, FRA – Ferrailleur
03/17 Paris, FRA – Alhambra
03/19 Esch-sur-Alzette, LUX – Rockhal
03/20 Cologne, GER – Burgerhaus Stollwerck
03/21 Antwerp, BEL – Trix Club
03/22 Tilburg, NET – 013
03/23 Bristol, UK – SWX
03/24 Manchester, UK – Academy 2
03/25 Glasgow, UK – Garage
03/26 London, UK – Shepherds Bush Empire
03/28 Aarhus, DEN – Voxhall
03/29 Oslo, NOR – Rockefeller
03/30 Copenhagen, DEN – Pumpehuset Kransal
03/31 Stockholm, SWE – Fryshuset Klubben
04/02 Tampere, FIN – Olympia-Kortelli
04/03 Helsinki, FIN – Vanha Ylioppilastalo
04/05 Gothenburg, SWE – Pustervik
w/ No Echo:
05/03 Nashville, TN – TBA
05/04 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
05/05 Toronto, ON – Opera House
05/06 Montreal, QC – Corona Theater
05/07 Quebec City, QC – Imperial Bell
05/09 Boston, MA – Paradise
05/10 Philadelphia, PA – TLA
05/11 New York City, NY – Le Poisson Rouge
05/12 Washington, DC – The Black Cat
05/13 Charlotte, NC – Underground
05/15 Fort Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room
05/16 Orlando, FL – The Beacham
05/17 Atlanta, GA – Terminal West
05/19 Dallas, TX – Granada Theater
05/20 Austin, TX – Come and Take it Live
05/21 El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace
05/22 Phoenix, AZ – The Nile
05/23 San Diego, CA – Brick by Brick
05/24 Los Angeles, CA – Regent Theater
05/25 San Francisco, CA – August Hall
05/26 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater
05/27 Seattle, WA – Neptune Theater
05/28 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theater
05/30 Salt Lake City, UT – Commonwealth Room
05/31 Denver, CO – Gothic Theater
06/01 Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater
06/02 Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line
06/03 Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
